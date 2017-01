Germany on Wednesday expressed doubts on whether Israel remains committed to reaching a two-state solution after it approved the construction of 2,500 new homes in Judea and Samaria.

Tuesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman followed the approval earlier this week of 566 new housing units in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Ramat Shlomo, Ramot and Pisgat Ze'ev.