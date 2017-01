Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced on Wednesday that she recently visited Syria and Lebanon and that she had met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad during her trip to Damascus.

“Originally, I had no intention of meeting with Assad, but when given the opportunity, I felt it was important to take it. I think we should be ready to meet with anyone if there’s a chance it can help bring about an end to this war, which is causing the Syrian people so much suffering,” Gabbard said in a statement.