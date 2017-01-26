Erekat 'shocked' at Trump's silence on Israeli construction

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat on Wednesday said he was "shocked" by the White House's silence on Israel’s construction in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, and called on President Donald Trump's administration to clarify its policy.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced the approval of 2,500 housing units in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, in order to accommodate the housing needs of the residents and to return their daily routine to normal.