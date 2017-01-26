Elbit Systems implements Infor’s ERP technology platform

Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it has selected Infor as the supplier of a "OneERP" platform for a comprehensive business transformation project. The five-year project is designed to drive international growth by creating a standard set of processes and practices within dozens of sites across numerous countries.

The project, driven by Elbit Systems’ goal to improve operational efficiency and be better positioned for organic and acquisitive growth, is designed to deliver simplicity and scalability. It will also implement a set of shared services that will leverage resources across the business units and enhance the integration process of acquired companies as Elbit Systems continues to grow. The project will encompass Elbit Systems’ full range of business units.