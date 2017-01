21:07 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 PA policeman acquitted of murdering Jew at Joseph's Tomb Read more



Military court rules PA security officer fired on car in which Israeli was killed, but no proof that the bullets he fired killed victim. ► ◄ Last Briefs