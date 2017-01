17:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 PM Netanyahu: Tzohar 'ensures Jewish identity of Israel' Read more



Prime Minister Netanyahu sent letter to Tzohar on its 10th anniversary, stating that they 'transmit Jewish tradition to future generations'. ► ◄ Last Briefs