17:11 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 EJC president: Europe must prove Jews have a future here Read more



European Jewish Congress (EJC) President Dr. Moshe Kantor called on European leaders to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs