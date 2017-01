13:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 'Haredi' journalist lashes out at Bennett Read more



'Haredi' journalist Benny Rabinovich attacks Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennet, calling him "insolent and evil" ► ◄ Last Briefs