13:19 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Leftist MK: We don't want BDS, we want dialogue Read more



MK Hilik Bar tells EIPA conference most Israelis want two-state solution, says Israel needs to build bridges for all people in Middle East. ► ◄ Last Briefs