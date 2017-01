12:19 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 MK Yogev: 'They want to topple Netanyahu at any price' Read more



Acting chairman fears Protective Edge report used against Netanyahu who functioned well in op. "I was also in favor of limited operation".