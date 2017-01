12:14 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Mevasseret Zion residents: We're being completely ignored Read more



Mevasseret Zion residents fight opening Harel tunnels, claim construction has made their lives 'unbearable.' ► ◄ Last Briefs