The United Nations on Tuesday denounced Israel’s approval of new homes in Judea and Samaria, saying that "unilateral actions" are an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced the approval of 2,500 housing units in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, in order to accommodate the housing needs of the residents and to return their daily routine to normal.