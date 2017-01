MK Esawi Frej (Meretz) caused an uproar in the Knesset on Tuesday, when he compared between Nazi Germany and statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump and Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud).

The comments by Frej, an Israeli Arab MK, came during a Knesset session marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was attended by Holocaust survivors. Some of them, outraged by the audacity of Frej’s remarks, got up and left the plenum in protest.