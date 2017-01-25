Be'er Sheva: 35 vehicles burn in parking lot fire

About 35 vehicles were burned on Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a parking lot in the old city of Be’er Sheva.
Eight crews of firefighters extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17
