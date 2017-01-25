IsraelNationalNews.com
03:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17

Be'er Sheva: 35 vehicles burn in parking lot fire

About 35 vehicles were burned on Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a parking lot in the old city of Be’er Sheva.

Eight crews of firefighters extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire is being investigated.



Last Briefs