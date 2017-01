02:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17 Amona residents renew the battle against their eviction Read more



Residents of Amona announce the renewal of their public battle to prevent their eviction, after agreement with the government hits a snag. ► ◄ Last Briefs