The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the nomination of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley was approved by a majority of 96-4, according to Politico.
|
01:44
Reported
News BriefsTevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17
Senate approves Nikki Haley as UN ambassador
The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the nomination of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley was approved by a majority of 96-4, according to Politico.
Last Briefs