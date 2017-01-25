Europe blames Israel for Gaza's humanitarian situation

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Tuesday voted by a majority of 46 to 12, with two abstentions, to approve a report blaming Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza and accusing Israel of “systematic and illegal” killings of Gazans.

The report accuses Israel of being involved in "incidents in which individuals who did not constitute an immediate danger to human life were killed deliberately, which constitutes a modus operandi of killing which is allegedly systematic and illegal.”