Minister Ariel: New construction announcement is a bluff

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) on Tuesday downplayed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s announcement of new construction in Judea and Samaria.

"Unfortunately, reports about construction in Judea and Samaria are a kind of bluff – they say they are marketing homes but actually most of it is still stuck,” said Ariel, adding, "Our expectation is that the Prime Minister and Defense Minister will free us from the deadlock and allow to build thousands of housing units to the thousands of Israeli citizens who seek to find their future.”