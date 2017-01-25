Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau on Tuesday issued a warning to travelers in the Sinai Peninsula.
The warning came after a situation assessment identified an “imminent danger” of terror attacks on tourist sites in the region.
Israelis warned of 'imminent danger' of Sinai terror
