00:16
  Tevet 27, 5777 , 25/01/17

Israelis warned of 'imminent danger' of Sinai terror

Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau on Tuesday issued a warning to travelers in the Sinai Peninsula.

The warning came after a situation assessment identified an “imminent danger” of terror attacks on tourist sites in the region.



