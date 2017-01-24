IsraelNationalNews.com
EU: New Israeli settlements 'seriously undermine' peace

(AFP) - The European Union Tuesday warned that Israel's announcements that it will build thousands of new homes in Judea and Samaria "further seriously undermines" prospects for a two-state solution.



