22:49 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Natalie Portman nominated for Best Actress Actress Natalie Portman, who is Jewish and was born in Israel, has been nominated for an Academy Award for playing Jackie Kennedy in the film "Jackie."



► ◄ Last Briefs