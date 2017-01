White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said at the press briefing on Tuesday that President Trump wants to make sure Israel gets "full respect."

"Israel continues to be a huge ally of the United States," Spicer said, when asked about Trump's perspective on the Israeli announcement of intention to build in settlement blocs.



"He wants to grow closer to Israel to make sure it gets the full respect in the Middle East," he continued. "We'll have a conversation with the Prime

Minister."