An IDF force reported a short while ago that it heard shooting in its direction during routine operations in the area of Metula in northern Israel.
None of the soldiers were wounded. The IDF Spokesperson said that the incident is being checked.
21:29
News BriefsTevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17
Report: Shooting at IDF heard near Metula
