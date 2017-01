21:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Man dies after hit by train near Atlit An MDA dispatch confirmed the death of a man hit by a train a short while ago at the junction between the train tracks and the road near Atlit south of Haifa.



