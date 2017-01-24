Amona residents: We are renewing the struggle

Residents of Amona held this evening an emergency gathering which saw the participation of activists and public figures, following the apparent collapse of the plan which they signed with the government regarding their relocation.

"Today, 36 days after signing the agreement and 14 days before the eviction date, in contrast to what was said in the agreement, as of now work [on the area of relocation] has not begun," they said.

"After much hesitation, unfortunately, we are saying - after you breached the agreement with Amona residents, we are left with no choice but to announce a renewal of the struggle to prevent the destruction of the community of Amona," the residents said.