Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rebutted claims that the full threat of the terror tunnels had not been properly presented to the Cabinet during Operation Protective Edge.
"The threat was presented in its full severity," he said.
|
20:35
Reported
News BriefsTevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17
Netanyahu: Full threat of tunnels was presented
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rebutted claims that the full threat of the terror tunnels had not been properly presented to the Cabinet during Operation Protective Edge.
"The threat was presented in its full severity," he said.
Last Briefs