Welcoming ceremony for incoming Minister of Economy

A ceremony welcoming incoming Minister of Economy and Industry MK Eli Cohen took place at the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry in Jerusalem, at the attendance of outgoing minister, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, the ministry’s director and other senior officials from the ministry and the Israeli economy.

Incoming Minister Eli Cohen said: “The State of Israel’s revenues comes from the business sector and it is in the country’s interest to see as many new ventures as possible open. Education, welfare, security and culture all depend on the growth of the Israeli economy. A strong and stable economy brings a strong, equal society.”