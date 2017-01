Mayor of Ariel Eliyahu Shbiro praised the new government announcement to increase building in Ariel in Samaria.

"This decision comes after many years of a freeze, and I praise the correct path which the government has taken with respect to developing the city of Ariel.

"We are working non-stop on new large-scale building plans so as to be ready the moment the green light is given and the proper permits from government authorities are issued, and we will continue to do so," he said.