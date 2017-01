20:02 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Obama official to PM: Make peace if you want funeral like Peres Read more



Former diplomat Dore Gold recounts story of Obama Administration using funeral of Shimon Peres to pressure PM into making concessions. ► ◄ Last Briefs