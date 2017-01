19:38 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Deri and Liberman: Beitar Illit housing to be unfrozen Interior Minister Aryeh Deri spoke with Defense Minister Liberman in recent minutes. The two agreed that, very soon, housing would be unfrozen in a significant way in Beitar Illit south of Jerusalem.



