18:21 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Yesha Council: Building announcement 'sham' Read more



Yesha Council slams announcement of construction of 2,500 housing units as too little, too late, warns majority of units won't be built. ► ◄ Last Briefs