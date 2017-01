17:29 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 MK Hazan to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Poland Read more



MK Oren Hazan accepts invitation to attend ceremony that other Likud MKs declined in order to be available for Knesset votes.