17:02 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Report: Trump to keep James Comey as FBI Director FBI Director James Comey will continue to lead the nation’s top law enforcement agency, according to a new report.



Comey informed his senior staff that President Trump has asked him to stay on in his role despite the mountain of criticism he received for the way he managed the Hillary Clinton email probe during the 2016 election, the New York Times reported Tuesday.



