National Union: The public is sick of useless promises

Chief Secretary of the National Union Ofir Sofer said in response to the announcement of Liberman and Netanyahu of the approval of 2,500 housing units in Judea and Samaria, "The attempt at approval of 2,500 units in Judea and Samaria is a step that is not enough."



"The change of administration in the US has come with an opportunity for a great Zionist process. The government of Israel needs to build without calculations. We need sovereignty in Judea and Samaria now.

"The Prime Minister chose a communications ploy. The public is tired of useless promises," he said.