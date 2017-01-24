MK Smotrich to PM: We're not stupid

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) reacted on Tuesday to news of the approval for 2,500 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

"We're not stupid. The attempt to put out 'news candy' in the form of an announcement of an order for future building of housing units in settlement blocs is, in a good case, an exercise for preventing a continuation of the process of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria - and in a bad case, the laying of infrastructure for the establishment of 'Palestinian State Minus.'

"These public relations schemes don't work on us anymore," Smotrich said.