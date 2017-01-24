IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17

Netanyahu: We are building and will continue to do so

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu commented on his mutual decision with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to approve the building of 2,500 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

"We are building - and will continue to build," he said.



