Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu commented on his mutual decision with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to approve the building of 2,500 housing units in Judea and Samaria.
"We are building - and will continue to build," he said.
15:41
Reported
News BriefsTevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17
Netanyahu: We are building and will continue to do so
