Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant toured today in the Har Hevron Regional Council with Council Head Yohai Damari.

He called to include Mt. Hevron among the "settlement blocs."

"The settlement is conditioned on continuity, and this continuity is subject to competition in Israel - whoever takes the land [first].

"We will continue to strengthen settlement of Judea and the Negev."