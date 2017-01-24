Police are on alert as the funeral of the ramming terrorist in Umm al-Hiran comes to a close.
A large number of forces are spread around the area of the Shoket Junction near Beer Sheva in order to prevent public disturbances after the funeral.
|
15:10
Reported
News BriefsTevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17
Funeral of Umm al-Hiran terrorist done
Police are on alert as the funeral of the ramming terrorist in Umm al-Hiran comes to a close.
A large number of forces are spread around the area of the Shoket Junction near Beer Sheva in order to prevent public disturbances after the funeral.
Last Briefs