15:10
  Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17

Funeral of Umm al-Hiran terrorist done

Police are on alert as the funeral of the ramming terrorist in Umm al-Hiran comes to a close.

A large number of forces are spread around the area of the Shoket Junction near Beer Sheva in order to prevent public disturbances after the funeral.



