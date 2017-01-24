18-year-old from Dehaishe indicted for terror plot

The Jerusalem Prosecutor's Office filed indictments against an 18-year-old from the Dehaisha refugee camp near Bethlehem on Tuesday, charging him with planning a stabbing attack against soldiers, police officers or hareidi-religious Jews in the area of the Damascus Gate into Jerusalem's Old City. The office wants him in custody until the end of legal proceedings against him.

The suspect was arrested during the routine inspection of a bus bound for Damascus Gate in the capital's A-Tur neighborhood. According to the indictment, he had crossed the 1949 Armistice Line illegally.