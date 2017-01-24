Iraqi cleric warns US on Israel embassy move

(AFP) - Influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr issued a statement on Tuesday that said "Transferring the US embassy to Jerusalem would be a public and more-explicit-than-ever declaration of war against Islam."

The Shiite cleric, whose militia once fought US forces in Iraq, called for the "formation of a special division to liberate Jerusalem were the decision to be implemented." The Najaf-based cleric also called "for the immediate closure of the US embassy in Iraq" should Washington go ahead with the promised embassy transfer.

