14:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 'East Jerusalem should be the capital of Palestine' French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday that "East Jerusalem should be the capital of a future Palestinian state."



He made the remarks following a meeting with Saudi foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir in Riyadh.



► ◄ Last Briefs