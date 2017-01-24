Ukraine honors the memory of Elie Wiesel

The Israeli Cultural Center in Kiev played host on Monday paid tribute to the memory of Nobel Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.

The official event, in cooperation with the Embassy of Israel, Limmud FSU organization and the Claims Conference was held in the shadow of a serious incident which a monument erected in memory of Odessa region Holocaust victims was brutally mutilated. Ukrainian Culture Minister Yevhen Nyschuk said, "We must remember and never forget the lessons of the Holocaust in order to prevent further atrocities against humanity in the future."