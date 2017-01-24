Jerusalem municipality strike next week

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and the city administration announced on Tuesday that they will start a strike next week, due to the fact that the Finance Ministry has not yet approved the 2017 budget for the city.

In a sharply-worded letter to Treasurer Moshe Kahlon, Barkat noted that "the capital of Israel is facing a serious crisis that could lead to a general collapse of services provided to residents of the city and to those who come to its gates. Without the necessary government aid, all the many achievements we have achieved in recent years will go down the drain."