Police: Free access at Negev funeral

The Israel Police said, Tuesday that it was "allowing free passage at intersections where police roadblocks were set up for all those attending the funeral of the attacker in the [fatal] running over [of police officer Erez Levi]."

A police statement continued, "This is contrary to the claim voiced by various parties that the police are intentionally delaying the arrival of the public funeral. As we said this morning, the Israel Police will respect and allow freedom of expression while maintaining public order and the security of the public, and that's how we will act at this time."