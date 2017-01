13:06 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Gila Gamliel counters BDS in EU Parliament Read more



Minister for Social Equality MK Gila Gamliel spoke at a European Union conference encouraging investment in Israel and countering the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.