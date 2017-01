12:32 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 'Imagine an Israel without checkpoints from Jenin to Jerusalem' Minister Naftali Bennett calls for a 'Marshall Plan' for Judea and Samaria, including a 'free tourism zone'. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs