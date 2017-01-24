Victim of sexual attack recognized as terror victim

The Certifying Authority at the Defense Ministry has decided to recognize a Jewish student who was sexually assaulted almost nine years ago near the Old City of Jerusalem as a victim of hostilities. A group of Arabs who were minors at the time of the act surrounded the woman, who was 25 years old, took her by force, robbed her and committed an indecent act, incurring many bruises and a broken nose.

The decision was based on the position of Police Commander Manny Yitzhaki, who examined the case stating, in view of all the circumstances, that the victim was attacked for being a Jew. The decision of the Certifying Authority has been transferred to the Bituach Leumi National Insurance Institute's division for treatment of victims of terrorist attacks and will grant the victim all the rights and assistance given to victims of hostilities.