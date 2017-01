11:49 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Maaleh Adumim rabbi: Apply sovereignty to all Judea and Samaria Read more



Rabbi Mordechai Nagari of Maaleh Adumim tells Arutz Sheva it would be wrong to confer sovereignty on Maaleh Adumim and not on all of Judea and Samaria.