Police are preparing for the Tuesday-afternoon funeral of the Bedouin who fatally overran police officer Erez Levi last week in the Negev village of Umm Al-Hiran.

The funeral is scheduled for 12:30 pm at the Muslim cemetery near the Shocket Junction of Highway 60, north of Be'er Sheva'. The Supreme Court ordered the release of Yacoub Al-Kian's body on Monday evening, allowing police limitations on the funeral to prevent it from turning violent or glorifying terror.