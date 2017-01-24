Yaalon zings Bennett at INSS

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon delivered a jab to Jewish Home party chairman Naftali Bennet on Tuesday at the Institute of National Security Studies annual international conference, saying "Leadership does not deal in politics during or after a military campaign."

Responding to Bennett's comments on reports and transcripts regarding the 2014 Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza, the INSS senior research fellow said, "Unfortunately I see, this morning, politicians who leak the report to gather more likes on Twitter and Facebook. One who does this does not deserve leadership."